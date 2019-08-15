UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's London Ambassador Confirms Release Of Grace 1 Tanker

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 08:50 PM

Iran's London Ambassador Confirms Release of Grace 1 Tanker

Iran's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Hamid Baeidinejad, confirmed on Thursday the release of Grace 1 tanker carrying Iranian oil and detained more than a month ago in Gibraltar

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Iran's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Hamid Baeidinejad, confirmed on Thursday the release of Grace 1 tanker carrying Iranian oil and detained more than a month ago in Gibraltar.

"By the decision of the Gibraltar authorities and after the confirmation from the court, an illegally detained tanker with Iranian oil was freed," Baeidinejad wrote in his Twitter blog.

The tanker was seized by UK marines on July 4 on suspicion of shipping oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions.

Related Topics

UK Syria Iran Twitter Oil Gibraltar United Kingdom July From Court

Recent Stories

Israel Would Show 'Great Weakness' in Allowing 2 M ..

2 minutes ago

Traders urge int'l community to take notice of Ind ..

2 minutes ago

Ghana's President to Lead National Delegation at R ..

2 minutes ago

Real face of India exposed in front of world: Mini ..

2 minutes ago

Refugees observe India's Independence Day as Black ..

16 minutes ago

Twin cities' trade bodies hold 'black day' rally

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.