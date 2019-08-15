Iran's London Ambassador Confirms Release Of Grace 1 Tanker
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 08:50 PM
Iran's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Hamid Baeidinejad, confirmed on Thursday the release of Grace 1 tanker carrying Iranian oil and detained more than a month ago in Gibraltar
"By the decision of the Gibraltar authorities and after the confirmation from the court, an illegally detained tanker with Iranian oil was freed," Baeidinejad wrote in his Twitter blog.
The tanker was seized by UK marines on July 4 on suspicion of shipping oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions.