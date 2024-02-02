Open Menu

Iran's Long-lasting Love For Gemstones

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Iran's long-lasting love for gemstones

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) At a prominent Shiite shrine in southern Tehran, Qasem Ashgari was buying yet another gemstone ring in the hope it would help his prayers to be answered promptly.

Asghari, in his 30s, who was already wearing several bands on each hand, had a specific ring in mind: a silver one, adorned with yellow agate and engraved with religious scripts.

"The reward of one prayer is multiplied... if done with an agate ring," he told AFP while strolling through the meandering alleys of the market near the shrine of Shah Abdolazim.

Asghari's appreciation for gemstones is shared by many Shiite Muslims in Iran, where prominent male scholars and senior officials are often seen publicly sporting similar rings.

Many in the Shiite-majority country attribute high religious significance to gemstones, which they view as a way to ensure divine protection, ward off evil, and prevent poverty.

Common beliefs associated with gemstones are largely what motivates people to buy them, said Hassan Samimi, a lapidary at the market.

"It is very rare to find someone who wears a ring just for its beauty," said Samimi, 52, in his workshop where he carves large uncut gemstones for rings, necklaces, prayer beads and other items.

Related Topics

Iran Tehran Male Buy Silver Market Prayer Muslim

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024

2 hours ago
 JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in f ..

JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP

11 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judg ..

Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..

11 hours ago
 Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hydera ..

Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad

11 hours ago
 MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election

11 hours ago
Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA fundi ..

Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials

11 hours ago
 Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance t ..

Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties

12 hours ago
 Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq urges US to play role ..

12 hours ago
 KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills o ..

KPITB, AKF KP sign MoU to promote digital skills of youth

12 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi open ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi opens 500 bedded Nishtar-II hospit ..

12 hours ago
 EUM unveils Innovation Centre

EUM unveils Innovation Centre

12 hours ago

More Stories From World