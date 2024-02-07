Iran's Long-lasting Love For Gemstones
Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) At a prominent Shiite shrine in southern Tehran, Qasem Ashgari was buying yet another gemstone ring in the hope it would help his prayers to be answered promptly.
Asghari, in his 30s, who was already wearing several bands on each hand, had a specific ring in mind: a silver one, adorned with yellow agate and engraved with religious scripts.
"The reward of one prayer is multiplied... if done with an agate ring," he told AFP while strolling through the meandering alleys of the market near the shrine of Shah Abdolazim.
Asghari's appreciation for gemstones is shared by many Shiite Muslims in Iran, where prominent male scholars and senior officials are often seen publicly sporting similar rings.
Many in the Shiite-majority country attribute high religious significance to gemstones, which they view as a way to ensure divine protection, ward off evil, and prevent poverty.
Common beliefs associated with gemstones are largely what motivates people to buy them, said Hassan Samimi, a lapidary at the market.
"It is very rare to find someone who wears a ring just for its beauty," said Samimi, 52, in his workshop where he carves large uncut gemstones for rings, necklaces, prayer beads and other items.
Inside, one customer, Maryam, browsed through a collection of rings bearing agate, turquoise, topaz, lapis lazuli, emeralds and other stones.
"I get a good feeling from these stones," said the 50-year-old teacher after picking a turquoise set comprising a ring, earrings, and a bracelet.
Samimi says his sales were mostly from agate and turquoise, the most revered stones, especially among Iran's religious community.
Turquoise has been mined in the country since the times of ancient Persia, with Iran home to one of the oldest such mines in the world.
Its bluish-green colour has inspired artists over the years and features prominently in Persian monuments and artefacts as well as Islamic architecture.
The turquoise from the eastern city of Neyshabur "is the most expensive", said Samimi. "The smoother and bluer the turquoise is, the higher its price is."
Hamid Rashidi, another craftsman, says the stone is generally affordable but depending on the quality a piece could sell for as much as four billion rials ($6,000-7,000).
Many Iranians believe it attracts wealth to the bearer and sometimes cite the religious saying "the hand that wears turquoise... will never see poverty".
It is also believed "to enhance eyesight and calm the nerves", said Samimi.
Agate, especially from Yemen, is also popular "because it is recommended by imams" who often claim it can boost livelihoods, said Rashidi.
Iran's senior officials including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have often been spotted wearing rings with agate or turquoise stones and the supreme leader has been known to gift them as tokens of his appreciation.
The body of the revered Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a 2020 US strike in Baghdad, was in part identified by the agate ring he wore.
Iran subsequently declared the ring "cultural heritage" and a "national asset".
Samimi says demand for gemstones has remained relatively steady despite Iran's severe economic challenges.
Inflation in the country has in recent years hovered near 50 percent while the rial has sharply declined against the Dollar.
"The stones market has become much better" over the years, he said, adding that there had been a significant increase in the number of craftsmen in the market compared with nearly three decades ago.
Its continued success, however, may hang on evolving tastes. Samimi admitted that agate and turquoise are not popular among younger generations.
"Young people mostly buy rubies and emeralds and birthstones," he said.
"For them, they are more fashionable."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024
El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar
People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates
MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi
Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131
Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead
Awareness session held on heart health
PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar
29 candidates to contest in PS-60
Advocacy group seeks political participation of PWDs in general election
PML-N only representative party of people: Nawab Sulman
More Stories From World
-
Macron hosts tribute to French victims of Hamas attack on Israel6 minutes ago
-
Why Germany is being hit by strikes almost every day6 minutes ago
-
The Super Bowl (Taylor's Version): Top Chiefs fan takes spotlight6 minutes ago
-
Milei's economic reforms stall in Argentina Congress16 minutes ago
-
Rio carnival group pays tribute to wronged hero of black history16 minutes ago
-
In Antarctica, scientists study extent of microplastics16 minutes ago
-
William returns to fill royal void as King Charles faces cancer treatment16 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v South Africa - 1st Test scoreboard16 minutes ago
-
Biden homeland security chief survives US House impeachment vote26 minutes ago
-
Tah strikes late to send Leverkusen to German Cup semis46 minutes ago
-
US conservative host Tucker Carlson to interview Putin 'soon'46 minutes ago
-
Israel says spy agency studying Hamas response to truce deal56 minutes ago