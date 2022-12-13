(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Iran's metropolitan courts sentenced 400 people to prison for participating in anti-government protests in Tehran province and ordered another 70 to pay a fine, Provincial Attorney General Ali al-Qassi said on Tuesday.

"During the investigation of the rioters in Tehran province, 160 people were sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison, 80 people were sentenced to 2 to 5 years in prison, 160 people were sentenced to 2 years in prison, and 70 people were ordered to pay a fine," al-Qasi was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab.

Many Iranians blamed Amini's death on the morality police, alleging that officers hit her in the head while interrogating her.

The situation escalated into calls to overthrow Iran's clerical rulers, posing one of the most serious challenges to Iran's theocracy since the 1979 revolution. Rioters have been systematically attacking the state security forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to Tehran. Last week, Iranian media reported that a court had sentenced five people to death for killing a security officer. Eleven other defendants, including three minors, were given lengthy jail terms.

The Iranian authorities accuse Western countries of supporting the protesters and interfering in the country's domestic affairs.