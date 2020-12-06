UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Military Vows Prosecution For Ukrainian Plane Crash By 1-Year Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 10:10 PM

Iran's Military Vows Prosecution for Ukrainian Plane Crash by 1-Year Anniversary

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Those responsible for the deadly crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 near Tehran in the beginning of the year will be prosecuted before one year passes since the incident, a deputy commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said Sunday.

The Ukrainian Boeing crashed immediately after takeoff from the Iranian capital on January 8, leaving all 176 people aboard killed. Three days later, Iran admitted that the jet had been mistakenly shot down by its armed forces who mistook it for a hostile cruise missile.

"We promise that those responsible for the crash of the Ukrainian plane will be sentenced before the one-year anniversary of this sad event," the deputy commander said, as cited by the Iranian broadcaster IRIB.

Six people were detained in Iran in June in connection with the Ukrainian plane crash case, three were soon let go.

The Iranian authorities have also signaled readiness to pay all necessary compensations to the families of victims, including nationals of Ukraine, Iran, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

The plane crash took days after an escalation of confrontation between Iran and the United States following the assassination of top IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani by US troops, to which Iran responded by hitting US military bases in Iraq.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Iran Canada Iraq Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States Sweden January June Sunday Event All From Top Sad Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Changes in Commercial Companies Law will enhance e ..

11 minutes ago

Seventh Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societ ..

26 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses introduc ..

2 hours ago

President of South Korea awards Noura Al Kaabi the ..

2 hours ago

FNC receives government approval on several recomm ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens 40th edition of GITEX

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.