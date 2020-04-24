UrduPoint.com
Iran's Missile Program Threatens Security In Middle East - UK Foreign Office

Fri 24th April 2020

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Iran's ballistic missile program undermines stability in the middle East and serves as a threat to regional security, the United Kingdom's Foreign Office said on Friday.

The Iranian armed forces are said to have successfully launched a military satellite on Wednesday, with Tehran intending to continue working in that area.

"Reports that Iran has carried out a satellite launch - using ballistic missile technology - are of significant concern and inconsistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2231," a Foreign Office spokesperson said.

The spokesperson reminded that the United Nations had urged Iran not to pursue missile technology capable of being used for nuclear launches.

"We have significant and longstanding concerns, alongside our international partners, over Iran's ballistic missile programme, which is destabilising for the [Middle Eastern] region and poses a threat to regional security," the spokesperson said.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that Tehran did not possess missiles capable of carrying nuclear material.

