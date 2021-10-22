UrduPoint.com

Iran's Missile Technology Control Regime Membership Not On Agenda - Moscow

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 11:46 AM

Iran's admission to the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) is not on the agenda at this stage, this is a complex process that can last for years, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large, Grigory Mashkov, said in an interview with Sputnik

"This is not on the agenda, at least for the near future. To become an MTCR member, a candidate should express the desire, submit an application and receive the consent of all the participants. This is a complex process, it takes years to resolve this," Mashkov said.

