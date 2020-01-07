UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 03:50 AM

Iran's Mission Has No Official Communication Regarding Zarif's US Visa - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) The Iran's mission to the United Nations has not received any official communication regarding the state of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's visa to enter the United States to participate in a Security Council meeting this week, a diplomatic source at the mission told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the United States will not grant a visa to Zarif to come to New York to address the Security Council on January 9 on the killing of Iranian top commander Qasem Soleimani.

"We have seen the media reports, but we have not received any official communication from either the US or the UN regarding FM Zarif's visa," the source said on Monday when asked whether Zarif had been banned from entering the United States.

