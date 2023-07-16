Open Menu

Iran's Morality Police Say Resuming Street Patrols To Ensure Women Wear Hijab

Muhammad Irfan Published July 16, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Iran's Morality Police Say Resuming Street Patrols to Ensure Women Wear Hijab

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) Iran's morality police are resuming street patrols to ensure that women are wearing hijab and sanction those who refuse to do so, police spokesman Saeed Montazerolmahdi said on Sunday.

"In pursuance of people's demands and requests of many social groups and departments... starting today, the police will create foot and vehicle patrols... and take legal measures against these people (women refusing to wear hijab) if they refuse to follow police orders," Montazerolmahdi was quoted by the Tasnim news agency as saying.

The announcement comes several months after anti-government protests swept Iran in connection with the death of a young woman last fall.

In September 2022, Mahsa Amini, 22, died under suspicious circumstances after being detained by the Guidance Patrol, which acts as morality police, for not wearing a hijab according to national standards. Protesters accused the authorities of causing Amini's death by fatally injuring her during her arrest, and women massively posted videos of themselves cutting their hair and burning their hijabs. The Iranian government has accused Western countries of supporting the protesters.

Media reported that the mortality police was only rarely seen patrolling the streets since the nationwide protests had begun, with some outlets even reporting that they had been disbanded, which was later denied.

Related Topics

Police Iran Vehicle Died Young September Women Sunday Government

Recent Stories

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

3 hours ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

4 hours ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

5 hours ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

11 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

20 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

20 hours ago
 s

S

20 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From World