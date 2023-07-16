MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2023) Iran's morality police are resuming street patrols to ensure that women are wearing hijab and sanction those who refuse to do so, police spokesman Saeed Montazerolmahdi said on Sunday.

"In pursuance of people's demands and requests of many social groups and departments... starting today, the police will create foot and vehicle patrols... and take legal measures against these people (women refusing to wear hijab) if they refuse to follow police orders," Montazerolmahdi was quoted by the Tasnim news agency as saying.

The announcement comes several months after anti-government protests swept Iran in connection with the death of a young woman last fall.

In September 2022, Mahsa Amini, 22, died under suspicious circumstances after being detained by the Guidance Patrol, which acts as morality police, for not wearing a hijab according to national standards. Protesters accused the authorities of causing Amini's death by fatally injuring her during her arrest, and women massively posted videos of themselves cutting their hair and burning their hijabs. The Iranian government has accused Western countries of supporting the protesters.

Media reported that the mortality police was only rarely seen patrolling the streets since the nationwide protests had begun, with some outlets even reporting that they had been disbanded, which was later denied.