TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The Iranian Supreme National Security Council on Friday described the killing of general Qasem Soleimani by a US airstrike as "the biggest strategic mistake" and vowed to retaliate at an appropriate time.

Soleimani, commander of the Quds special forces unit of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with 10 other people were killed on Friday morning in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.

"The United States should know that its criminal attack on Commander Soleimani is the biggest strategic mistake in West Asia. The US will not easily escape the consequences of this miscalculation," the Council said in a statement circulated by the country's foreign ministry.

According to the statement, Tehran will avenge the death of the high-ranking military commander "at the right time and in the right place."