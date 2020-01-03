UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's National Security Council Calls Soleimani's Killing 'US Biggest Strategic Mistake'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 09:15 PM

Iran's National Security Council Calls Soleimani's Killing 'US Biggest Strategic Mistake'

The Iranian Supreme National Security Council on Friday described the killing of general Qasem Soleimani by a US airstrike as "the biggest strategic mistake" and vowed to retaliate at an appropriate time

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The Iranian Supreme National Security Council on Friday described the killing of general Qasem Soleimani by a US airstrike as "the biggest strategic mistake" and vowed to retaliate at an appropriate time.

Soleimani, commander of the Quds special forces unit of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with 10 other people were killed on Friday morning in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.

"The United States should know that its criminal attack on Commander Soleimani is the biggest strategic mistake in West Asia. The US will not easily escape the consequences of this miscalculation," the Council said in a statement circulated by the country's foreign ministry.

According to the statement, Tehran will avenge the death of the high-ranking military commander "at the right time and in the right place."

Related Topics

Attack Trump Tehran Baghdad United States Criminals Asia

Recent Stories

Cairo Says Escalation in Iraq Following Killing of ..

1 minute ago

Maid death case: Female doctor remanded in police ..

1 minute ago

'Medicines being provided to cancer pateints smoot ..

1 minute ago

Peasants reprimand Sindh govt for Sindh High Court ..

1 minute ago

UAE condemns Turkey’s decision to send troops to ..

47 minutes ago

UN Secretary-General Calls for Restraint After Sol ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.