Naval forces of the Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday launched drills on Gulf islands, including Abu Musa, the subject of conflicting territorial claims by the United Arab Emirates, Iranian media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Naval forces of the Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday launched drills on Gulf islands, including Abu Musa, the subject of conflicting territorial claims by the United Arab Emirates, Iranian media reported.

The drills are taking place in the islands of Abu Musa, Naze'at, the Greater Tunb, and the Lesser Tunb, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The purpose of the naval exercise is to "display the IRGC Navy's might as well as combat and defense preparedness in protecting the Persian Gulf security and the Iranian islands," the news agency reported, quoting the IRGC.

During the drills, various units of the IRGC's navy, including infantry, naval forces, missile units, drones, rapid reaction units, electronic warfare and aviation, are expected to exercise a range of military tactics, the media added.

The island of Abu Musa was expected to be controlled by both Iran and the UAE. Iran however, declared its full sovereignty over the island in 1971. The UAE claims the island to be an integral part of the country's territory. During the UN General Assembly in 2021, both countries declared their claim for Abu Musa and stated that they are not interested in compromise on the issue.