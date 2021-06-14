UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Navy Receives Two New Warships

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:17 PM

Iran's navy receives two new warships

Iran's navy took delivery on Monday of two new warships in a ceremony broadcast by state television, several days after announcing it dispatched a squadron into the Atlantic Ocean

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Iran's navy took delivery on Monday of two new warships in a ceremony broadcast by state television, several days after announcing it dispatched a squadron into the Atlantic Ocean.

"The defence ministry has achieved a major task today in supplying two ships to the Islamic Republic of Iran -- the destroyer Dena and a minesweeper," Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech.

The delivery of the two ships came after Iran announced on Thursday that it had "for the first time" sent a small squadron of ships into the Atlantic Ocean with the goal of "reinforcing its maritime capabilities".

According to a statement by the army chief of staff, the Dena "is an entirely Iranian destroyer" equipped with a "helicopter landing zone" and a "range of defence and attack systems".

It has the capacity to "cover long distances" and is equipped to "destroy all aerial threats", along with underwater threats.

The minesweeper, named "Shahin", is over 33 metres in length and is capable of "detecting and neutralising diverse types of naval mines", the statement said.

The Iranian navy on June 2 lost one of its biggest ships, the Kharg, which sank in the Gulf of Oman, after it was struck by a fire that raged for hours.

The crew was evacuated and the cause remains either unknown or unpublicised.

Iranian naval forces described the Kharg as a "support (and) training vessel", but military specialists GlobalSecurity.org categorised it as a helicopter carrier and fuel replenishment vessel.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Army Iran Oman June TV All

Recent Stories

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

5 minutes ago

IRENA and Morocco sign strategic partnership

5 minutes ago

Girl allegedly cuts man’s throat off over blackm ..

11 minutes ago

NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC) inks Mo ..

14 minutes ago

UAE Team Emirates&#039; Pogacar takes home victory ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai Customs showcases leading initiatives to sup ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.