UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's New Ambassador To Russia Presents Credentials To Deputy Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 09:16 PM

Iran's New Ambassador to Russia Presents Credentials to Deputy Foreign Minister

The newly appointed Iranian ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, on Wednesday was received by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov to present a copy of his credentials, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The newly appointed Iranian ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, on Wednesday was received by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov to present a copy of his credentials, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The officials had an in-depth discussion regarding the measures to be taken to further develop friendly Russian-Iranian relations," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the diplomats noted that there were preconditions for deepening the political dialogue between Moscow and Tehran on topical international and regional issues, and solid potential to enhance ties in trade, economic, humanitarian and other areas.

Jalali replaced Mehdi Sanaei, who had served as Iran's ambassador in Russia since 2013.

The diplomat has already revealed he is preparing a program that seeks to elevate Russian-Iranian relations to a new strategic level with a special focus on trade and economic cooperation.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Tehran

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa celebrates Quaid's day in befitting mann ..

5 minutes ago

Tests of Gun Mount of Russian Frigate Admiral Kasa ..

17 minutes ago

MBRSC participates in meeting of American Geophysi ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Businessman Gutseriev Refutes Reports Abou ..

26 minutes ago

2020 to bring ease for common man: Aslam Iqbal

35 minutes ago

Three More Soyuz Rockets Delivered to Vostochny Sp ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.