MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The newly appointed Iranian ambassador to Russia , Kazem Jalali, on Wednesday was received by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov to present a copy of his credentials, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The officials had an in-depth discussion regarding the measures to be taken to further develop friendly Russian-Iranian relations," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the diplomats noted that there were preconditions for deepening the political dialogue between Moscow and Tehran on topical international and regional issues, and solid potential to enhance ties in trade, economic, humanitarian and other areas.

Jalali replaced Mehdi Sanaei, who had served as Iran's ambassador in Russia since 2013.

The diplomat has already revealed he is preparing a program that seeks to elevate Russian-Iranian relations to a new strategic level with a special focus on trade and economic cooperation.