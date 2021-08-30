(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Iran's newly appointed Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, met with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus on Monday to discuss issues of mutual interest, the ministry said.

During the meeting, the foreign minister congratulated Assad on his win in the May presidential election and commended the "political, international and battlefield victories of Syria," according to the ministry.

Amirabdollahian also briefed the president on the recent Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference.

The Syrian president, in turn, thanked Iran for assistance for his country and outlined his views on bilateral cooperation.

Iran has been one of Assad's strongest backers, providing training and other assistance to Syria during the ten-year conflict that has killed half a million and displaced half the country's pre-war population of 23 million.