UrduPoint.com

Iran's New Foreign Minister Meets With Syrian President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 04:40 PM

Iran's New Foreign Minister Meets With Syrian President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Iran's newly appointed Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, met with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus on Monday to discuss issues of mutual interest, the ministry said.

During the meeting, the foreign minister congratulated Assad on his win in the May presidential election and commended the "political, international and battlefield victories of Syria," according to the ministry.

Amirabdollahian also briefed the president on the recent Baghdad Cooperation and Partnership Conference.

The Syrian president, in turn, thanked Iran for assistance for his country and outlined his views on bilateral cooperation.

Iran has been one of Assad's strongest backers, providing training and other assistance to Syria during the ten-year conflict that has killed half a million and displaced half the country's pre-war population of 23 million.

Related Topics

Election Syria Iran Damascus Baghdad May Million

Recent Stories

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

3 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on Saudi Arabia

18 minutes ago
 Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pe ..

Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pest control services in Al Ain

18 minutes ago
 Al Azhar University, Global Council for Tolerance ..

Al Azhar University, Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discuss cooperation

18 minutes ago
 Death Toll From US Drone Attack on Vehicle in Kabu ..

Death Toll From US Drone Attack on Vehicle in Kabul Rises to 12 - Reports

25 minutes ago
 Strategic wheat reserves recorded over 6.126 milli ..

Strategic wheat reserves recorded over 6.126 million metric tons

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.