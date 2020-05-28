UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's New Parliament Speaker May Visit Russia After COVID Situation Improves - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 07:56 PM

Iran's New Parliament Speaker May Visit Russia After COVID Situation Improves - Ambassador

Iran's new Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and other lawmakers may visit Russia once the epidemiological situation with the coronavirus stabilizes in both countries, Russian Ambassador in Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik on Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Iran's new Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and other lawmakers may visit Russia once the epidemiological situation with the coronavirus stabilizes in both countries, Russian Ambassador in Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the country's new legislature, dominated by conservatives, convened for the first time following the February elections.

"An important factor is the normalization of the epidemiological situation both in Russia and Iran. I think that our inter-parliamentary contacts will continue not only at the level of the heads of the parliaments of the two countries but also at a different level; before our lawmakers actively traveled here [to Iran], while Iranian lawmakers traveled to Russia," Dzhagaryan said.

Iran has so far confirmed 143,849 coronavirus cases, 7,627 deaths and 112,988 recoveries, the Iranian Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianush Jahanpur, said earlier in the day.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia reached 379,051 as of Thursday and the death toll stands at 4,142. A total of 150,993 patients have recovered, according to the country's coronavirus response center.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Parliament Visit Tehran February May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Uzma Khan says she was about to marry Usman Malik

27 minutes ago

EasyJet axes almost third of staff on virus fallou ..

52 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner orders for action against whea ..

54 seconds ago

UN Chief Urges Financial Aid as COVID-19 Pushes 60 ..

56 seconds ago

Indian troops blast a car, damage houses in IoK

59 seconds ago

Soviet War Memorials, Mass Graves in Bad Shape in ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.