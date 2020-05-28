Iran's new Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and other lawmakers may visit Russia once the epidemiological situation with the coronavirus stabilizes in both countries, Russian Ambassador in Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik on Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Iran's new Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and other lawmakers may visit Russia once the epidemiological situation with the coronavirus stabilizes in both countries, Russian Ambassador in Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the country's new legislature, dominated by conservatives, convened for the first time following the February elections.

"An important factor is the normalization of the epidemiological situation both in Russia and Iran. I think that our inter-parliamentary contacts will continue not only at the level of the heads of the parliaments of the two countries but also at a different level; before our lawmakers actively traveled here [to Iran], while Iranian lawmakers traveled to Russia," Dzhagaryan said.

Iran has so far confirmed 143,849 coronavirus cases, 7,627 deaths and 112,988 recoveries, the Iranian Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianush Jahanpur, said earlier in the day.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia reached 379,051 as of Thursday and the death toll stands at 4,142. A total of 150,993 patients have recovered, according to the country's coronavirus response center.