Iran's New Plan For Karabakh Is Based On Principle Of Border Inviolability - Special Envoy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 12:52 PM

Iran's New Plan for Karabakh Is Based on Principle of Border Inviolability - Special Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Iran proposes a new plan for Karabakh crisis settlement that envisions termination of the occupation and is based on the principle of border inviolability, Abbas Araghchi, Iran's special presidential envoy and deputy foreign minister, said on Thursday upon his arrival in Moscow for talks.

Araghchi expressed the belief that the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group had proven inefficient, and therefore a new plan was needed.

"We cannot stay indifferent to the events in the region, we will help resolve the crisis. The key goal of Iran's proposal is to help put an end to the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh. The most important feature of the Iranian plan is its region-based approach and realism .

.. At the first stage, the plan of the Islamic Republic of Iran envisions practical adherence of the regional states to certain principles, such as termination of the occupation, respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty, border inviolability principle, respect for humanitarian rights and minorities rights, prevention of attacks on civilian population and facilities," Araghchi said, as quoted by the Iranian Embassy in Moscow.

Russia, as "one of the important regional countries," should play a key role in the crisis settlement, the Iranian diplomat went on to say.

During his working visit to Moscow, Araghchi is expected to hold talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

