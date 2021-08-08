UrduPoint.com

Iran's New President Appoints US-Sanctioned Mokhber As First Vice-President - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) New Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi appointed Mohammad Mokhber, who is under the US sanctions, as the first vice president, the national Al-Alam broadcaster said on Sunday.

Mokhber has served as the head of the Executive Headquarters of Imam's Directive (Setad) since 2007.

The body was in charge of developing the domestic COVID-19 vaccine called COVIran Barekat. Mokhber's predecessor, Eshaq Jahangiri, occupied the post for eight years.

Raisi gained almost 62% of votes at the presidential election that took place on June 18. On Thursday, Raisi took the oath of office before parliament.

