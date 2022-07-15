MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Iran traded 12.3 million tonnes of non-oil goods worth $9.9 billion with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Q2 2022, 29% more than the year before, the Iran Customs Administration said.

Rouhollah Latifi, the administration's spokesperson, said Iranian exports totaled $5.5 billion and imports $4.

3 billion in April-June, according to the state news agency IRNA.

China was Iran's largest trade partner among the eight permanent SCO members and three observer states, followed by India, Russia, and Pakistan.

Iran was provisionally granted observer status within the regional cooperation organization last year. Its admission will be formalized at the SCO summit in Uzbekistan in September.