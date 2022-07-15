UrduPoint.com

Iran's Non-Oil Trade With Shanghai Cooperation Organization Up 29% In Q2 2022 - Official

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Iran's Non-Oil Trade With Shanghai Cooperation Organization Up 29% in Q2 2022 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Iran traded 12.3 million tonnes of non-oil goods worth $9.9 billion with members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Q2 2022, 29% more than the year before, the Iran Customs Administration said.

Rouhollah Latifi, the administration's spokesperson, said Iranian exports totaled $5.5 billion and imports $4.

3 billion in April-June, according to the state news agency IRNA.

China was Iran's largest trade partner among the eight permanent SCO members and three observer states, followed by India, Russia, and Pakistan.

Iran was provisionally granted observer status within the regional cooperation organization last year. Its admission will be formalized at the SCO summit in Uzbekistan in September.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Exports Iran Russia Shanghai Uzbekistan September Shanghai Cooperation Organization Billion Million

Recent Stories

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Visio ..

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

14 minutes ago
 TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camo ..

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camon 19 Neo

1 hour ago
 U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences A ..

U.S. Embassy And National University Of Sciences And Technology Open New Lincoln ..

1 hour ago
 Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

Fancy dinners within the budget? Sign us up!

2 hours ago
 Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in mon ..

Court declares Suleman Shehbaz as absconder in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Australian pitches expert to arrive in Lahore toda ..

Australian pitches expert to arrive in Lahore today

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.