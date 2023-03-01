UrduPoint.com

Iran's Nuclear Authority Says IAEA Chief Will Visit This Week

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Iran's Nuclear Authority Says IAEA Chief Will Visit This Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will visit Iran in the next two days, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) chief Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday.

Media reported earlier in February that IAEA inspectors in Iran allegedly found uranium enriched to 84%, which is enough to make a weapon.

"There was an allegation that we left the IAEA's inquiry without response. We held talks on the issue and Mr. Grossi will visit Iran at an official invitation within one or two days," Eslami was quoted by Iranian news agency Mehr as saying.

The AEOI has insisted that Iran's nuclear program continues to remain exclusively peaceful.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Visit February Weapon

Recent Stories

MoIAT to offer training to industrial SMEs, nation ..

MoIAT to offer training to industrial SMEs, national talent under &#039;Future I ..

11 minutes ago
 Barakah: Emirati leadership in environmentally-fri ..

Barakah: Emirati leadership in environmentally-friendly energy transition

12 minutes ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division participates in PAM ses ..

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in PAM session in Morocco

12 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture and Youth unveils activities o ..

Ministry of Culture and Youth unveils activities of National Reading Month 2023

27 minutes ago
 PSL 2023 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2023 Match 17 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Win

38 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank approves AED 6.1 billion ..

Emirates Development Bank approves AED 6.1 billion in financing during 2022

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.