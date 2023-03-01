MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will visit Iran in the next two days, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) chief Mohammad Eslami said on Wednesday.

Media reported earlier in February that IAEA inspectors in Iran allegedly found uranium enriched to 84%, which is enough to make a weapon.

"There was an allegation that we left the IAEA's inquiry without response. We held talks on the issue and Mr. Grossi will visit Iran at an official invitation within one or two days," Eslami was quoted by Iranian news agency Mehr as saying.

The AEOI has insisted that Iran's nuclear program continues to remain exclusively peaceful.