WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Iran 's nuclear blackmail must face increased international pressure, White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Garrett Marquis said in a statement on Monday.

"The regime's nuclear blackmail must be met with increased international pressure," Marquis said in the statement.

The NSC spokesperson said the "horrible nuclear deal" with Iran - formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - is the only reason why Tehran's enrichment plans are now possible.