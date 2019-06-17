UrduPoint.com
Iran's Nuclear Blackmail List Must Be Met With Increased Pressure - White House

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:33 PM

Iran's nuclear blackmail must face increased international pressure, White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Garrett Marquis said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Iran's nuclear blackmail must face increased international pressure, White House National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Garrett Marquis said in a statement on Monday.

"The regime's nuclear blackmail must be met with increased international pressure," Marquis said in the statement.

The NSC spokesperson said the "horrible nuclear deal" with Iran - formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) - is the only reason why Tehran's enrichment plans are now possible.

