Iran's Nuclear Chief Urges IAEA To Avoid Politicization

Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:40 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to avoid politicization and to maintain independence and impartiality in his speech at a session of the agency's general conference on Monday.

On September 16, the chief of the Iranian nuclear program admitted that Iran had removed several surveillance cameras, previously installed by IAEA inspectors, from the centrifuge manufacturing site in Karaj after a mysterious sabotage attack on the site in July, justifying the decision to remove the cameras by the weak response of international institutions.

"Iran has always cooperated with the IAEA. At the same time, it is necessary for the IAEA to avoid politicization and maintain its independence, impartiality and professionalism," Eslami said.

The Iranian nuclear chief said that an attack on a nuclear facility used for peaceful purposes is contrary to international law. "Unfortunately, the inaction of the UN and the IAEA over terrorist actions against peaceful nuclear facilities allowed the attackers ... to abandon the basic and fundamental principles of international law and the UN charter," Eslami said.

The head of the Iranian nuclear department added that the country is a signatory to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty and the safeguards agreement, with nuclear safety being Iran's priority.

The attack on the Karaj nuclear facility in July falls within a series of suspected attacks upon Iran's nuclear facilities, all while world powers have been trying to revive Iran's nuclear deal. Iran believes Israel was behind the sabotage attacks, though the latter has not claimed responsibility.

