Iran's Nuclear Program Went Beyond JCPOA Thresholds, But This Is Reversible- Russian Envoy

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2023) Washington's withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) prompted the development of the Iranian nuclear program, driving it beyond the limits set by the deal, but this is reversible, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik.

"The US has done its best to push the significant development of the Iranian nuclear program in both quantitative and qualitative terms. In this, it must be said, Washington succeeded ” the Iranians in almost all respects went beyond the limits set by the JCPOA, and moved far ahead even compared to what they had before the deal in 2015," Ulyanov said

Nevertheless, all this is under the full and vigilant control of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the diplomat said, noting that "the steps taken by Iran .

.. are reversible, and this requires very little ” to return to the Vienna negotiating table and restore the nuclear deal."

