TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Iran's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 60,500, including 3,739 deaths, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 2,274 new coronavirus cases have been registered.

The total number of infected people [since February 19] has reached 60,500," Vahabzadeh wrote on Twitter, adding that this figure included 24,236 recoveries.

As many as 136 people have died in Iran from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 3,739, the official added.