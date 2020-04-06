UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 60,000 - Health Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:12 PM

Iran's Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Surpasses 60,000 - Health Official

Iran's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 60,500, including 3,739 deaths, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Iran's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 60,500, including 3,739 deaths, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 2,274 new coronavirus cases have been registered.

The total number of infected people [since February 19] has reached 60,500," Vahabzadeh wrote on Twitter, adding that this figure included 24,236 recoveries.

As many as 136 people have died in Iran from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 3,739, the official added.

Related Topics

Iran Twitter Died February From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM’s construction industry package hailed: Mian ..

8 minutes ago

KPK govt detains three reporters for covering Quar ..

19 minutes ago

IPL 2020: The stakeholders ponder to find out suit ..

33 minutes ago

France heading for worst recession since WWII:Fina ..

37 minutes ago

BISE's extends coronavirus precautionary closure t ..

37 minutes ago

Morocco records 92 new COVID-19 cases, total 1113

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.