TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei on Monday urged the UK government to not interfere with Tehran's internal affairs, following the Saturday arrest of the UK ambassador in Iran, Rob Macaire, during protests against the government's failure to claim responsibility for the Ukrainian Boeing crash.

Earlier in the day, Hamid Baeidinejad, the Iranian ambassador to the UK, called foreign diplomatic personnel against taking part in rallies that were not approved by the authorities. On Saturday, Macaire was briefly detained for allegedly organizing and participating in protests in Tehran.

"We warn the British government to avoid interfering with anything related to our internal affairs," the spokesman said during a press conference, as quoted by the official tv broadcaster.

Rabiei added that the UK ambassador's participation in the recent protests in Tehran contradicted the ambassador's responsibilities and duties.

"The security forces arrested the British ambassador 15 minutes after his identity was revealed," Rabiei said, adding that Macaire's behavior was unacceptable.

A Kiev-bound Boeing of the Ukraine International Airlines crashed on January 8 near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, killing all 176 people on board. On Saturday, hundreds of students gathered outside the Amirkabir University of Technology in Tehran to honor those who died in the fatal plane crash.