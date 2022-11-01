UrduPoint.com

Iran's Oil Minister Expects Cooperation With Russia To Render Sanctions Ineffective

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Iran's Oil Minister Expects Cooperation With Russia to Render Sanctions Ineffective

The strengthening of Iranian-Russian cooperation under forthcoming economic agreements is likely to neutralize the impact of Western sanctions imposed on both countries, Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The strengthening of Iranian-Russian cooperation under forthcoming economic agreements is likely to neutralize the impact of Western sanctions imposed on both countries, Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji has said.

Moscow is hosting the 16th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission from October 30 to November 1. Owji and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak are heading the two countries' delegations.

"The two countries can work together to neutralize the international sanctions and tomorrow at the 16th meeting of the joint economic commission of the two countries, the agreements and decisions of the two sides will be finalized and signed. Besides, a general agreement will also be signed between the two countries," Owji told journalists in Moscow, as quoted by Iranian news agency Mehr.

The Iranian petroleum minister said that Russian officials had traveled to Tehran in recent months to take part in meetings of various working groups of the Iranian Petroleum Ministry and discuss trade, economic, banking, energy and transportation issues with their counterparts.

As a result, the parties worked out agreements that are now being discussed by the 16th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Commission and have already been approved by the presidents of both countries, Owji said.

"At no time in history have relations between Iran and Russia been this close. Therefore, there is now a very good opportunity to cooperate with this country," the Iranian petroleum minister said.

Relations between Russia and Iran have thrived in recent years, based on their cooperation on foreign political issues such as Syria and Afghanistan, as well as shared disagreements with Western countries. Tehran has confirmed its readiness to develop its interaction with Moscow despite sanctions imposed on Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.

