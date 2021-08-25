(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Iran's parliament on Wednesday approved almost all President Ebrahim Raisi's cabinet choices in an open session, enabling him to form a government after he was inaugurated earlier this month.

Lawmakers approved one-by-one 18 out of 19 candidates chosen by Raisi for the ministerial posts, rejecting only the pick for the education portfolio, thus requiring the president to make another choice for that post.