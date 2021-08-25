UrduPoint.com

Iran's Parliament Approves President Raisi's Government: AFP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:45 PM

Iran's parliament on Wednesday approved almost all President Ebrahim Raisi's cabinet choices in an open session, enabling him to form a government after he was inaugurated earlier this month

Lawmakers approved one-by-one 18 out of 19 candidates chosen by Raisi for the ministerial posts, rejecting only the pick for the education portfolio, thus requiring the president to make another choice for that post.

