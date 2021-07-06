MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Iranian parliament and energy ministry officials will meet in two days to discuss a way out of an electricity crisis, which led the electricity minister to resign last week, a senior lawmaker said.

"We will meet with the Energy Ministry on Wednesday in connection with frequent power outages," Fereydoun Hasanvand was quoted by the Iranian state broadcaster IRIB as saying on Monday.

Electricity Minister Majed Mahdi Hantoosh stepped down on Tuesday amid rising pressure to do something about repeated blackouts, which have been blamed on a surge in demand due to rising summer temperatures, droughts affecting hydro-power plants and even cryptocurrency mining.

The shutdown of Iran's only nuclear plant in Bushehr, allegedly due to a technical failure, has exacerbated the crisis. The plant went back online on Monday after a two-week pause.

Hasanvand said the electricity authority should have foreseen power shortages and acted preemptively. He promised to announce a schedule for the rolling blackouts, which have plagued government offices and caused traffic lights to go off, leading to road accidents.