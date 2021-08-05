UrduPoint.com

Iran's Parliament Ready For Inauguration Ceremony Of President-Elect Raisi

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 04:40 PM

Iran's Parliament Ready for Inauguration Ceremony of President-Elect Raisi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Iranian parliament has completed full preparations for hosting the inauguration ceremony for newly-elected President Ebrahim Raisi, which is scheduled for Thursday, the Iranian IRIB broadcaster reported in a broadcast ahead of the event.

On Tuesday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei endorsed Raisi as the 13th president of Iran. The inauguration ceremony is to take place on Thursday at 16:00 local time (14:30 GMT) in the parliament building in Tehran. The event is set to be attended by 200 guests from 80 countries and will be aired online. Following his inauguration, Raisi will present a list of new cabinet ministers.

The president will proceed from Baharestan street, where the parliament's building is located, to Pateur street, hosting key government institutions such as the president's office, the broadcaster stated.

Raisi, former hard-line judiciary chief, won the June 18 presidential race in Iran with nearly 62% of the vote and took over from Hassan Rouhani.

The Iranian president, popularly elected for a 4-year term with further approval by religious elite needed, holds the second most influential position in the country after the supreme leader, who represents a religious element in Iran's dualistic political system.

Related Topics

Iran Parliament Vote Tehran June Event From Government Cabinet Race

Recent Stories

Kubra Khan much excited for her upcoming project S ..

Kubra Khan much excited for her upcoming project Sinf-e-Ahan

12 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khami ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped d ..

16 minutes ago
 With a simple Tap, Tap, Send you can send more and ..

With a simple Tap, Tap, Send you can send more and spend less on remittances to ..

20 minutes ago
 Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangeme ..

Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangements during Muharram

26 minutes ago
 ANP leader’s body recovered from a Pishin Camp

ANP leader’s body recovered from a Pishin Camp

26 minutes ago
 Cebu Pacific announces Dubai to Manila special com ..

Cebu Pacific announces Dubai to Manila special commercial flights for August 202 ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.