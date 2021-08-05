MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Iranian parliament has completed full preparations for hosting the inauguration ceremony for newly-elected President Ebrahim Raisi, which is scheduled for Thursday, the Iranian IRIB broadcaster reported in a broadcast ahead of the event.

On Tuesday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei endorsed Raisi as the 13th president of Iran. The inauguration ceremony is to take place on Thursday at 16:00 local time (14:30 GMT) in the parliament building in Tehran. The event is set to be attended by 200 guests from 80 countries and will be aired online. Following his inauguration, Raisi will present a list of new cabinet ministers.

The president will proceed from Baharestan street, where the parliament's building is located, to Pateur street, hosting key government institutions such as the president's office, the broadcaster stated.

Raisi, former hard-line judiciary chief, won the June 18 presidential race in Iran with nearly 62% of the vote and took over from Hassan Rouhani.

The Iranian president, popularly elected for a 4-year term with further approval by religious elite needed, holds the second most influential position in the country after the supreme leader, who represents a religious element in Iran's dualistic political system.