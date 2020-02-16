UrduPoint.com
Iran's Parliament Speaker Heads To Damascus For Talks On Syria Developments - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Iran's Speaker of Parliament Ali Larijani headed for Damascus on Sunday to hold talks with Syrian leadership about the recent developments in the country, media reported.

"In order to examine developments in Syria and the region, we need to consult closely with the regional countries we work with," Larijani told reporters before boarding a plane for Syria, according to Tasmin news Agency.

Larijani added that Syria has shown that the Axis of Resistance - Iran's sphere of influence in the middle East - is pursuing "good objectives," Tasnim reported.

The Syrian government's campaign to retake the last rebel-held province of Idlib has been met with resistance by Turkey, which maintains a force in the region.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara will look to clear the province, deemed a de-escalation zone in a previous agreement with Iran and Russia, from Syrian government forces and vowed to retaliate if Turkish troops were attacked.

On Friday, the Turkish Daily Sabah newspaper reported sending 400 special forces fighters to the border with Idlib to reinforce the border troops. In the last week, Turkey has been actively drawing weapons and armored vehicles to the border with Idlib.

