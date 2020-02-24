UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Parliament To Represent Whole Nation Despite Low Voter Turnout - Rouhani

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

Iran's Parliament to Represent Whole Nation Despite Low Voter Turnout - Rouhani

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani commented on the record low voter turnout in the country's parliamentary elections, saying that lawmakers will represent the whole country and not only those who went to the polls.

"Since the opening of parliament of the 11th convocation, you will represent not only 42 percent of the voters, but the entire Iranian nation," Rouhani said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said that Iran had recorded an "acceptable" turnout of 42.57 percent among eligible voters in Friday's parliamentary elections.

This turnout became the lowest rate of participation of the population in parliamentary elections since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. In addition, the turnout has never before dropped below 50 percent.

Iranians went to the polls on Friday to elect 290 members of the national legislature. Less than a half of over 15,000 candidates were allowed to run after being vetted by the Guardian Council, which oversees elections.

In parallel with the parliamentary elections, Iran held midterm elections of the Assembly of Experts, the body that has the right to appoint the country's supreme leader.

Related Topics

Assembly Iran Interior Minister Parliament

Recent Stories

FCA to launch of Mobile Passenger Inspection Unit

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives student delegation fro ..

2 hours ago

Deals on first day of UMEX and SimTEX 2020 exceed ..

2 hours ago

ISNR Abu Dhabi&#039;s Higher Organising Committee ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi meets Armenian, Belarusian ministers

3 hours ago

ENAS elected VP of IHAF&#039;s Multi-Lateral Recog ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.