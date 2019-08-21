(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Tehran 's patience is limited when it comes to other signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal making commitments to fulfill their obligations, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.

"We have chosen the right way by reducing our obligations and by stating that our patience is limited. If they [the parties to the deal] fail to fulfill their obligations, we cannot accept them fully either," Rouhani said at a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

According to the president, if the negotiations between Iran and the other signatories of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are successful, the situation will change. Otherwise, Tehran will continue to reduce its fulfillment of obligations under the agreement.

In late July, Rouhani told his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron that normalizing trade relations with Iran should be the European Union's first step toward complying with the JCPOA.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. After the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the pact in May 2018 and reintroduction of large-scale sanctions on Iran, Tehran began gradually abandoning its JCPOA obligations. In May of this year, Iran warned it would gradually abandon its nuclear commitments every 60 days.

The United States' decisions prompted France, Germany and the United Kingdom to create a joint mechanism for trade with Iran called INSTEX. Following a meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA in June, the mechanism became operational and available to all EU member states. The trade instrument in its initial stage only covers the supply of medicines, medical equipment and agricultural products, but Tehran seeks to export oil.