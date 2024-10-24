Iran's Pezeshkian Slams UN Ineffectiveness To 'extinguish' Regional Crisis
Published October 24, 2024
Kazan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday condemned the 15-nation United Nations Security Council for failing to tackle the middle East conflict.
"The fire of war is still raging in the Palestinian Gaza Strip and Lebanese cities," Pezeshkian told leaders from emerging economies at the BRICS summit in Russia.
"And international institutions... topped by the United Nations Security Council -- who are drivers of international peace and security -- lack the necessary efficiency to extinguish the fire of this crisis."
Pezeshkian condemned Israel for violating "the red lines" of different states and "producing a new wave of violence and terror".
