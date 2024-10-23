Iran's Pezeshkian Urges BRICS Members To Help 'end The War' In Gaza, Lebanon
Published October 23, 2024
Kazan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian urged Wednesday members of the BRICS grouping to help "end the war" in Gaza and Lebanon.
"I call on all members of the influential BRICS group to use all their collective and individual capacities to end the war in Gaza and Lebanon, " said Pezeshkian during a speech at BRICS summit in Russia.
Iran has formally this year joined BRICS grouping which takes its name from the initial letters of the five members who joined in 2009 -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Pezeshkian's remarks came as Iran intensified diplomatic efforts to push for ceasefires in Lebanon and Gaza as well as ways to contain the conflicts.
