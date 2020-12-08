UrduPoint.com
Iran's Plan For New Centrifuges In Natanz Unlikely To Defuse Tension - Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Iran's plan to add new centrifuges to a facility in the town of Natanz does little to alleviate the tensions surrounding the nuclear deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Tuesday.

"Iran's gradual rejection of its voluntary commitments under the JCPOA is no news.

This step is definitely not a positive development in an already complicated and tense situation with Iran's nuclear program," Ryabkov told reporters.

Russia is urging Tehran to "avoid raising the stakes and to show responsible approach," Ryabkov said, adding that the original reason for the situation was the destructive behavior of the United States.

"There are influential powers that are interested in dismantling the JCPOA, and in making Iran appear to dismantle it, at that," the diplomat said.

