UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's Plans To Produce Metal Uranium Because Of US Pressure - Russian Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 09:30 PM

Iran's Plans to Produce Metal Uranium Because of US Pressure - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Iran's plans to produce metal uranium come as a direct result of the US pressure, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"In a first occasion for non-nuclear countries, Iran began enriching uranium to 60%.

And now it's about to start producing metal uranium enriched to 20%. I don't think anyone in the US is happy about that, but that's the direct consequence of the maximum pressure policy," Ulyanov told Russian newspaper Kommersant.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Vienna

Recent Stories

Four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha for public sector

30 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber, Emirates Development Bank sign Mo ..

30 minutes ago

DCD, Dubai&#039;s Committee for Building Permit Pr ..

1 hour ago

Umm Al Qaiwain achieves score of 97 percent in Sec ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Food Security Council holds second meetin ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Health Services opens two new orthopedic ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.