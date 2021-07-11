MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Iran's plans to produce metal uranium come as a direct result of the US pressure, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"In a first occasion for non-nuclear countries, Iran began enriching uranium to 60%.

And now it's about to start producing metal uranium enriched to 20%. I don't think anyone in the US is happy about that, but that's the direct consequence of the maximum pressure policy," Ulyanov told Russian newspaper Kommersant.