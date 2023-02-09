MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) Iran's position on Crimea and the new Russian regions does not affect relations between Tehran and Moscow or bilateral cooperation, Russian Ambassador to Iran Alexey Dedov told Sputnik.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in an interview with Turkish tv channel TRT World, said Iran does not recognize Crimea and the four regions that voted in a referendum to join Russia as part of the country despite "excellent relations" with Moscow.

According to the Russian ambassador, Moscow is well aware of Tehran's position on the issue.

"However, this does not contradict in any way the existing bilateral agreements in other areas. We see that cooperation is developing fruitfully and this factor does not have a negative impact," Dedov said.