Iran's Preliminary Report On Ukraine Boeing Crash Shows Pilots Did Not Signal Malfunction

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 01:21 PM

Iran has presented a preliminary report about the deadly crash of Ukrainian International Airlines' Boeing 737 plane in Tehran, which indicates that a fire occurred on board of the aircraft prior to the crash, while pilots did not report any malfunction, the country's Civil Aviation Organization said on Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Iran has presented a preliminary report about the deadly crash of Ukrainian International Airlines' Boeing 737 plane in Tehran, which indicates that a fire occurred on board of the aircraft prior to the crash, while pilots did not report any malfunction, the country's Civil Aviation Organization said on Thursday.

The Boeing 737-800 plane, flying to Kiev, crashed on Wednesday near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport soon after take-off, killing all 176 people on board.

"The preliminary report has been presented to Ukraine, where the aircraft is registered, to the United States as a producer, and to Canada and Sweden, whose citizens were on board, at their request," the organization said.

According to the report, eyewitnesses' evidence shows that the fire hit the plane when it was up in the air, while the explosion occurred already after the crash. Meanwhile, pilots did not report any abnormal condition.

The trajectory of the Boeing's falling indicates it was initially moving westward, the report read on.

"After the technical malfunction emerged, it taxied off to the right and hit the ground already on its way back to the airport," the report read.

A Ukraine International Airlines top official said on Wednesday that the crash was unlikely to be caused by a crew mistake, considering the experience of the pilots.

