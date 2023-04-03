MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has accepted the invitation of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to visit Riyadh, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber said on Monday.

Earlier in the month, Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs to Iran's President Mohammad Jamshidi said that Saudi King sent a letter of invitation to Raisi to visit Saudi Arabia following the official resumption of bilateral relations between the countries.

"The King (of Saudi Arabia) Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud invited the President (Ebrahim Raisi to visit Riyadh), his invitation was accepted," Mokhber was quoted quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.