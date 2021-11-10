(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday that the country should invest in cybersecurity and create a security system capable of repelling cyberattacks, according to the Iranian media.

"We need to invest in cyber security," Raisi said at the meeting of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace, as quoted by the Iranian Fars news agency. "A system must be created that will monitor the situation on the regular basis, resist, and repulse potential attacks."

Iran is often cyberattacked.

For example, in late October, the network of filling stations was disrupted, which deprived motorists of the chance to buy gasoline for reduced prices. The authorities blamed the United States and Israel for the attack.

In July, the computer systems of the Iranian Transport Ministry were also hacked. Earlier, in June, the Iranian Nuclear Energy Agency reported on technical disruptions at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which resulted in suspended operations for some time.