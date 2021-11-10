UrduPoint.com

Iran's President Calls For Setting Up Security System Repelling Cyberattacks - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 01:00 AM

Iran's President Calls for Setting up Security System Repelling Cyberattacks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday that the country should invest in cybersecurity and create a security system capable of repelling cyberattacks, according to the Iranian media.

"We need to invest in cyber security," Raisi said at the meeting of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace, as quoted by the Iranian Fars news agency. "A system must be created that will monitor the situation on the regular basis, resist, and repulse potential attacks."

Iran is often cyberattacked.

For example, in late October, the network of filling stations was disrupted, which deprived motorists of the chance to buy gasoline for reduced prices. The authorities blamed the United States and Israel for the attack.

In July, the computer systems of the Iranian Transport Ministry were also hacked. Earlier, in June, the Iranian Nuclear Energy Agency reported on technical disruptions at the Bushehr nuclear power plant, which resulted in suspended operations for some time.

Related Topics

Attack Israel Nuclear Buy United States June July October Media

Recent Stories

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions a ..

EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions at Dubai Airshow

18 minutes ago
 Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Footb ..

Rashid bin Humaid receives President of Oman Football Association

33 minutes ago
 Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Rel ..

Sixteen Local UN Staff Detained In Ethiopia, 6 Released - Spokesman

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

Pakistan Boulevard in Izmir, Turkey inaugurated

44 minutes ago
 Malala Yousafzai ties the knot in Birmingham

Malala Yousafzai ties the knot in Birmingham

44 minutes ago
 Minister expresses concern over increased populati ..

Minister expresses concern over increased population growth in AJK

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.