UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's President Dismisses U.S. Sanctions On FM As Childish

Umer Jamshaid 52 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:34 PM

Iran's president dismisses U.S. sanctions on FM as childish

The recent U.S. sanctions against the Iranian foreign minister is a "childish" act, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said here on Thursday

TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The recent U.S. sanctions against the Iranian foreign minister is a "childish" act, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said here on Thursday.

By sanctioning the Iranian foreign minister, "they (Americans) are resorting to childish behaviour," Rouhani said, reacting to the Wednesday's sanctioning of the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif by Washington, amid high tension between the two sides.

"They (Americans) were claiming that they want to talk with no preconditions," Rouhani said, adding that however, they sanction the Iranian foreign minister.

"This means that they have lost the power of rational mind," he pointed out.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sanctioned Zarif, alleging that he "acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Iranian supreme leader," who was placed under U.S. sanctions in June.

Zarif quickly responded to the U.S. action on social media, quipping that he was grateful to be considered a "huge threat" to the U.S. hardliners.

"It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran," Zarif said. "Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda."

Related Topics

Iran Washington Social Media June Family

Recent Stories

President IIUI advises youth to use social media p ..

7 minutes ago

Vaccination of 1740 MWMC employees ordered ahead o ..

7 minutes ago

ICT kicks off debris removal drive at Rawal Dam

14 minutes ago

Ex-Ryder Cup player Gordon Brand Jr dies aged 60

7 minutes ago

City receives rain in Lahore

9 minutes ago

Delegation of Petroleum, CNG dealers association m ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.