Iran's President-Elect Says New Chief Justice Has 'Revolutionary Spirit'

Iran's new judiciary head Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei is a reputable judge who has a "revolutionary spirit," Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Iran's new judiciary head Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei is a reputable judge who has a "revolutionary spirit," Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday.

On July 1, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei appointed Ejei, who served as a minister of intelligence and held numerous key judiciary posts, as the new chief justice.

Thus, Ejei will succeed Raisi, who in June was elected to the post of president.

"Mohseni Ejei has a revolutionary spirit; he has not changed since the [1979 Islamic] Revolution; he has been always committed to its principles," Raisi said.

The president-elect said that he has been working with Ejei for 36 years, noting his competence and excellent knowledge of the law.

