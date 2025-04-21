Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday offered his condolences over the death of Pope Francis and praised his condemnation of "genocide" by Israel in Gaza.

"With sorrow, I offer my condolences on the passing of Pope Francis, the leader and spiritual guide of the world's Catholics," Pezeshkian said in a statement posted on his official website.

The president of Iran said the pontiff's name and memory would remain "in the hearts of all awakened consciences and freedom-seekers" for his humanitarian stances, including the "condemnation of the genocide committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza".