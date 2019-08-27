Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that the United States should lift sanctions against Iran as a precondition for negotiations on mutual issues

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that the United States should lift sanctions against Iran as a precondition for negotiations on mutual issues.

In his speech aired live by the state tv on Tuesday, Rouhani said that the United States should lift all its "cruel" and "unlawful" sanctions against Iran and respect the Iranian nation's rights as the "first step" towards dialogue.

"Any change in our behavior will start with their (U.S.) repentance. I have said and again: they should re-embrace their obligations (under the 2015 nuclear deal) and change their path of mistakes," Rouhani said.

They should respect the world interests and security and recognize Iran's revolution and nation's rights, he added.

Rouhani said on Monday that he is open to meet anybody if national interests are at stake. In the meantime, Iranian officials have stressed that for any talks with the United States over the thorny issues, Washington should return to the Iranian nuclear deal, from which it withdrew in 2018, and implement its obligation under the accord.