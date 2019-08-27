UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's President Says Lifting Sanctions Precondition For Talks With U.S.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 05:05 PM

Iran's president says lifting sanctions precondition for talks with U.S.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that the United States should lift sanctions against Iran as a precondition for negotiations on mutual issues

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that the United States should lift sanctions against Iran as a precondition for negotiations on mutual issues.

In his speech aired live by the state tv on Tuesday, Rouhani said that the United States should lift all its "cruel" and "unlawful" sanctions against Iran and respect the Iranian nation's rights as the "first step" towards dialogue.

"Any change in our behavior will start with their (U.S.) repentance. I have said and again: they should re-embrace their obligations (under the 2015 nuclear deal) and change their path of mistakes," Rouhani said.

They should respect the world interests and security and recognize Iran's revolution and nation's rights, he added.

Rouhani said on Monday that he is open to meet anybody if national interests are at stake. In the meantime, Iranian officials have stressed that for any talks with the United States over the thorny issues, Washington should return to the Iranian nuclear deal, from which it withdrew in 2018, and implement its obligation under the accord.

Related Topics

World Iran Washington Nuclear United States 2015 2018 TV All From

Recent Stories

NA body passes Pakistan Psychological Council Bill ..

2 minutes ago

Students Rally in Algerian Capital to Get Rid of F ..

2 minutes ago

Over 16,000 irregular migrants leave Istanbul

7 minutes ago

Joint venture strikes oil, gas discovery in Kohat

7 minutes ago

HCSTSI for introducing fixed tax system for SMEs

3 minutes ago

Woman electrocuted to death in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.