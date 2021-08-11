MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday presented a list of cabinet nominees to parliament, the IRNA news agency reported.

Raisi was sworn in on Thursday, following his victory in the June election with nearly 62% of the vote.

The list of candidates for ministerial posts could be amended until Saturday when the final list is expected to be announced, according to the Mehr news agency.