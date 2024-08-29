Iran's President, Turkmenistan's National Leader Hold Talks In Tehran
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has held talks with the National Leader of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, in Tehran, the capital of Iran.
Berdimuhamedow arrived in Tehran early Wednesday morning and met with President Pezeshkian.
The National Leader of Turkmenistan was welcomed by Farzaneh Sadegh, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development, at Tehran Mehrabad Airport.
Recent Stories
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
More Stories From World
-
Turkish President Erdogan receives credentials from new ambassadors11 minutes ago
-
France squad for UEFA Nations League matches11 minutes ago
-
Homeless children in France up 120% in four years12 minutes ago
-
US initial jobless claims fall by 2,00012 minutes ago
-
Fatemeh Mohajerani named Iranian govt spokesperson12 minutes ago
-
3,600-year-old Minoan bronze dagger discovered off Türkiye's coast22 minutes ago
-
Juve and Motta ready to show Serie A credentials against downbeat Roma1 hour ago
-
Sri Lanka president defends IMF bailout in campaign launch2 hours ago
-
European, Asian stocks diverge after Nvidia earnings results2 hours ago
-
Warburton fires Britain to opening win at Paralympics basketball2 hours ago
-
Qingdao hosts 5th Multinationals Summit, attracts over 800 global leaders2 hours ago
-
Russia claims two more villages in eastern Ukraine2 hours ago