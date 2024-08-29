Open Menu

Iran's President, Turkmenistan's National Leader Hold Talks In Tehran

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Iran's President, Turkmenistan's National Leader hold talks in Tehran

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has held talks with the National Leader of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Berdimuhamedow arrived in Tehran early Wednesday morning and met with President Pezeshkian.

The National Leader of Turkmenistan was welcomed by Farzaneh Sadegh, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development, at Tehran Mehrabad Airport.

Related Topics

Iran Tehran Turkmenistan Airport

Recent Stories

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

4 minutes ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

42 minutes ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

4 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

5 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

5 hours ago
realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

5 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

5 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024

10 hours ago
 SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

19 hours ago

More Stories From World