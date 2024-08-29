Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has held talks with the National Leader of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Berdimuhamedow arrived in Tehran early Wednesday morning and met with President Pezeshkian.

The National Leader of Turkmenistan was welcomed by Farzaneh Sadegh, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development, at Tehran Mehrabad Airport.