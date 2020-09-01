Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that establishing close economic ties with neighbors is a priority for the Islamic republic's regional policy, Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday

TEHRAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that establishing close economic ties with neighbors is a priority for the Islamic republic's regional policy, Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

One of Iran's priorities in the region is to strengthen strategic relations with neighboring states, particularly in the economic and trade arena, Rouhani said at a meeting themed "Promotion of Cooperation with Neighbors" on Monday.

Historical and cultural bonds among regional nations allow for enhanced cooperation that would consequently serve the common interests of regional governments and nations, he said.

"We, all of our brothers in the region, and Iran's neighbors must amicably push for the development of the entire region. Coordinated and shared economy in the region would contribute to peace and security," he was quoted as saying.

Rouhani also called for the promotion of tourism, joint investment plans, as well as banking and financial cooperation among neighbors.