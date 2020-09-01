UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran's President Urges Promotion Of Economic Ties With Neighbors

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 03:52 PM

Iran's president urges promotion of economic ties with neighbors

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that establishing close economic ties with neighbors is a priority for the Islamic republic's regional policy, Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday

TEHRAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that establishing close economic ties with neighbors is a priority for the Islamic republic's regional policy, Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday.

One of Iran's priorities in the region is to strengthen strategic relations with neighboring states, particularly in the economic and trade arena, Rouhani said at a meeting themed "Promotion of Cooperation with Neighbors" on Monday.

Historical and cultural bonds among regional nations allow for enhanced cooperation that would consequently serve the common interests of regional governments and nations, he said.

"We, all of our brothers in the region, and Iran's neighbors must amicably push for the development of the entire region. Coordinated and shared economy in the region would contribute to peace and security," he was quoted as saying.

Rouhani also called for the promotion of tourism, joint investment plans, as well as banking and financial cooperation among neighbors.

Related Topics

Iran All

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali are likely to be part of pl ..

20 minutes ago

ECI boosts employees’ trade credit insurance ski ..

25 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes Initialing of Peace Agreement in Suda ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan will face dire consequences if blackliste ..

59 minutes ago

Beginning of School Year in 23 Israeli Towns Postp ..

7 minutes ago

Belarus Secures China's Support for New Customs Co ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.