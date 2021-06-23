UrduPoint.com
Iran's Press TV Website Page Says Site Seized By US Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 12:38 AM

Iran's Press TV Website Page Says Site Seized by US Government

Iran's Press TV on Tuesday is showing a message that the website has been seized by the US government

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Iran's Press tv on Tuesday is showing a message that the website has been seized by the US government.

Sputnik reached out to the FBI and the US Department of Commerce to confirm the seizure, but they did not respond immediately to the inquiry.

Media reported that the webpages of Iran's international media outlet Al-Alam and Yemen's television channel Al Masirah were also seized by the US government.

