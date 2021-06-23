(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Iran's Press tv on Tuesday is showing a message that the website has been seized by the US government.

Sputnik reached out to the FBI and the US Department of Commerce to confirm the seizure, but they did not respond immediately to the inquiry.

Media reported that the webpages of Iran's international media outlet Al-Alam and Yemen's television channel Al Masirah were also seized by the US government.