MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The proposals put forward by Iran at the Vienna-hosted talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) demonstrate Tehran's utmost seriousness about restoring the nuclear deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"There are other proposals presented not only by Iran. Negotiations are for finding a common denominator. It is not hopeless.

On the contrary, there is material for consideration. As for the Iranian proposals, I can only say one thing � they have demonstrated the utmost seriousness of their approach to the task," Ryabkov said.

According to Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Iran has offered to radically change the draft nuclear deal, which caused a pained reaction from Western countries.