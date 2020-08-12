The Iranian parliament has rejected a confidence vote for the country's proposed new minister of industry, mine, and trade, Hossein Modarres Khiabani, the state-run IRNA agency reports on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The Iranian parliament has rejected a confidence vote for the country's proposed new minister of industry, mine, and trade, Hossein Modarres Khiabani, the state-run IRNA agency reports on Wednesday.

According to the agency, Khiabani had been proposed by President Hassan Rouhani to fill the role left vacant after the dismissal of former minister Reza Rahmani in May. Since that time, Khiabani has served as the interim minister.

A total of 140 members of parliament voiced their disapproval of appointing Khiabani as full-time minister, compared to 104 who voted in favor. Ten lawmakers abstained from the vote, the agency said.

Rouhani was advised not to attend the parliamentary session due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus disease, the agency stated.