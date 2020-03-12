(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pro-Iranian militias were likely behind a missile attack in Iraq that killed two American troops and one British soldier, head of the US Central Command Kenneth McKenzie said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Pro-Iranian militias were likely behind a missile attack in Iraq that killed two American troops and one British soldier, head of the US Central Command Kenneth McKenzie said on Thursday.

"Ample intelligence and indeed yesterdays' actions indicate the Iranian regime's desire to continue malign activities that threaten lives, destabilize sovereign nations, threaten freedom of navigation, regional commerce, global energy supplies and the global economy itself," McKenzie told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

On Wednesday, 18 Katyusha rockets struck Camp Taji, which hosts the coalition forces, leaving three personnel - two US citizens and one UK citizen - dead, as well as 12 others wounded.

"While we are still investigating the attack, I will note that the Iranian proxy group Kataib Hezbollah is the only group known to have previously conducted an indirect fire attack of this scale against US and coalition forces in Iraq," McKenzie added.

